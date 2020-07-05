We are days away from the resumption of International cricket amid the coronavirus pandemic. In March, we witnessed the last international cricket game played between Australia and New Zealand before sports activities were suspended. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after lockdown restrictions were eased decided to host West Indies for the scheduled three-match Test series. The schedule was tweaked, and the series was postponed. The two teams will face-off in the first Test at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, starting July 08. England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020: Not James Anderson or Stuart Broad, These Three Players Can Be Match-Winners for the Hosts.

No spectators will be allowed in the stadium as the games will be held in the bio-secure environment. Windies arrived in England a month ago, and after completing their quarantine, they started practice as well. Meanwhile, as England and West Indies get ready to face-off in an exciting three-match Test series, we bring you some records and stats.

ENG vs WI Head-to-Head in Tests: These two teams have faced each other 157 times in Tests. West Indies have emerged victorious in 57 Tests, England in 49 and 51 matches between these two sides have ended in a draw. In England, these two teams have met 86 times with hosts winnings 34 matches while West Indies 30. 22 matches in England between these two sides have ended in a draw. England vs West Indies Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the Series Opener, Here Are Results of Last Five ENG vs WI Test Matches.

Highest and Lowest Team Totals in England in Tests: In 1938, England piled up massive 903 for seven against Australia and then declared. It still remains the highest team total in a Test match innings in England. In 1924, South Africa were bundled out for just 30 runs; it is the lowest Test score in an innings by a team in England.

England Record at Home in Tests: England has played 521 Tests at home and have won 220 out of those with 122 lost and 179 ending in draws. England has an impressive win percentage of 42.22 at home. England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020: Not Jason Holder or Shai Hope, These Three Players Can Be Match-Winners for Windies.

Best Bowling Figures in an Innings in Tests in England: in 1956 against Australia at Manchester, Jim Laker scalped 10/53, these remain the best bowling figures in an innings of a Test match in England. These are also the all-time best bowling figures in Tests.

Highest Score by a Batsman in Tests in England: During the 1938 Test at The Oval, Sir Leonard Hutton scored 364 off 847 balls, which included 35 fours. It continues to be the highest individual score in a Test innings in England.

