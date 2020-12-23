Brisbane Heat are up against Adelaide Strikers in the upcoming fixture of Big Bash League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday (December 23). Both teams haven’t made brilliant starts to their respective campaigns and will be desperate to get a victory under their belt. Adelaide Strikers are standing fifth in the points table with two defeats and one win in three outings. At the same time, Brisbane Heat are occupying the last spot as they lost their first two games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, venue and other details of BH vs AS match. Johan Botha Comes Out of Retirement to Play for Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League.

Although both teams haven’t been remarkable early in the season, they are studded with T20 superstars, and one can expect an exciting contest. Heat will rely on the likes of Chris Lynn, Tom Cooper and Max Bryant to make a mark with the ball. At the same time, Ben Laughlin and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will handle mantle in the bowling department. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers will enjoy Matt Renshaw, Peter Siddle and Rashid Khan's services. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and telecast details.

When is Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers match in BBL 2020-21 will be played on December 23, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will be held at 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Brisbane Heat Squad: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn(c), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson(w), Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Simon Milenko, Connor Sully, Jack Wood

Adelaide Strikers Squad: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Harry Nielsen(w), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Liam Scott, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle(c), Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Cameron Valente

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).