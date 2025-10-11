The highly competitive Big Bash League is set to return yet again. Eight premium Australian sides will be competing in the BBL 2025-26, in a total of 44 matches, starting from December 14, 2025. The 44th game is the final of the tournament, set to be played on January 25, 2026. The Big Bash League 2025-26 is the 15th edition of the tournament, and it is looking to get bigger and better with players from across the globe clashing in the BBL 15. Mitchell Starc Returns To Big Bash League After 11-Year Hiatus; Star Pacer Commits To Sydney Sixes For BBL 2025-26 (Watch Video).

The Big Bash League was established in 2011. The eight-team tournament follows a double round-robin, where each team faces the other twice in the league phase. After this phase, the top four teams qualify for the knockouts. In this stage, first happens the qualifier (between the top two teams), then the knockout (between third and fourth), then the challenger (between winner of knockout and loser of qualifier), and finally the grand final (between winner of qualifier and winner of challenger). BBL 2025–26: Chris Lynn Signs Full Season Deal With Adelaide Strikers for Upcoming Big Bash League.

The eight teams participating in BBL 2025-26 are: Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder. Hobart Hurricanes are the defending champions. Perth Scorchers are the most successful side with five titles. On that note, read below and know the full squad of all eight teams in the Big Bash League 2025-26.

BBL 2025-26 All Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Hasan Ali, Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Henry Thorton, Luke Wood

Brisbane Heat: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tom Alsop, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Lachlan Hearne, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth

Hobart Hurricanes: Rehan Ahmed, Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Rishad Hossain, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright

Melbourne Renegades: Jason Behrendorff, Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Brendan Doggett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Hassan Khan, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O'Neill, Ollie Peake, Muhammad Rizwan, Tom Rogers, Tim Seifert, Callum Stow, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

Melbourne Stars: Austin Anlezark, Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Tom Curran, Sam Harper, Liam Hatcher, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Haris Rauf, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Swepson

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, David Payne, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Babar Azam, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

Sydney Thunder: Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Shadab Khan, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner. Ravi Ashwin Joins Sydney Thunder Ahead of BBL 2025-26 in Historic Move, Set to Become First Indian Capped Player to Play in Men's Big Bash League.

The Big Bash League 2025-26 would feel grander than ever for many fans as BBL 15 are set to feature many new faces, finalized after the player draft. The lethal Australia national cricket team pacer Mitchell Starc will be playing the tournament after a gap of 11 long years, to represent Sydney Sixers. Retired India national cricket team legend Ravichandran Ashwin will also feature in BBL 2025-26 this time, with Sydney Thunder, having committed for the full season.

