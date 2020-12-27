Brisbane Heat host Hobart Hurricanes in their upcoming fixture in Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday (December 27). Both teams had contrasting campaigns this season which makes Hurricanes favourites to win the upcoming game. Peter Handscomb’s men are third in the team standings with three wins and one loss in four outings. On the other hand, Jimmy Peirson’s Brisbane Heat are yet to win in three matches and are stranded as the last position in the points table. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast, venue, and other HEA vs HUR match details. Johan Botha Comes Out of Retirement to Play for Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League.

Hobart Hurricanes have performed as a unit so far, and a win in the upcoming game would advance them at the top of the team standings. The likes of D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott and Peter Handscomb have delivered with the bat while Scott Boland, Riley Meredith have been good in the bowling department. On the other hand, Brisbane skipper Jimmy Peirson and Max Bryant have runs at their back while Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Lewis Gregory will handle onus in the bowling department. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes match in BBL 2020-21 will be played on December 27, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be held at 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Brisbane Heat vs, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Brisbane Heat Squad: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn(c), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson(w), Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Simon Milenko, Connor Sully, Jack Wood

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott(w), Peter Handscomb(c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Keemo Paul, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, Dawid Malan, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright

