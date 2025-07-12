GSL 2025 Points Table: After losing their first match against Rangpur Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors have made a remarkable comeback in their second match of the Global Super League 2025. Guyana Amazon Warriors scored a decent 158/6, batting first, and still claimed a huge win over Central Districts (Central Stags). Central Stags got bundled for a mere 62. This win has helped Guyana Amazon Warriors to climb to the pole position. Central District with two consecutive losses are at the last spot. Global Super League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About GSL T20 Season 2.

The Global Super League 2025 is on. Five franchise-based T20 sides from across the globe are locking horns in 11 matches to determine the winner of the invitational international T20 tournament. Ten teams are facing each other in a single round-robin format, with two sides qualifying for the final match on July 19, 2025. Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side Rangpur Riders, Big Bash League (BBL) winners Hobart Hurricanes, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side Guyana Amazon Warriors, International League T20 (ILT20) current champions Dubai Capitals, and Super Smash winners Central District are all locking horns at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. On Which Channel Global Super League 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch T20 Franchise League Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

GSL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR

Pos Team M W L NR Pts NRR 1 Guyana Amazon Warriors 2 1 1 0 2 +1.450 2 Hobart Hurricanes 1 1 0 0 2 +1.303 3 Rangpur Riders 1 1 0 0 2 +0.400 4 Dubai Capitals 2 1 1 0 2 –0.053 5 Central Districts 2 0 2 0 0 –2.200

(Last Updated After Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Central Districts, GSL 2025 Match 4)

(Important abbreviations: Pos-Position, M-Matches, W-Won, L-Lost, NR-No Result, NRR-Net Run Rate, Pts-Points)

Defending champions Rangpur Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors are the only two teams constant from last season in the second edition of Global Super League 2025. Otherwise, the three teams: Hobart Hurricanes, Dubai Capitals, and winners Central District are all new to the competition. With only ten group games to play in GSL 2025, the scope of error is really low.

