In a big piece of news, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore fans clashed in a boys' hostel during the last meeting between these two teams. Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal challengers Bangalore by eight runs in one of the most entertaining matches in IPL 2023 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday, April 17. Put into bat first, CSK posted a big total of 226 on board. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube smashed half-centuries. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali also made important contributions. ‘Virat Uncle Can I Take Vamika On A Date?’ Reads Young Fan's Placard For Virat Kohli's Daughter During RCB vs CSK IPL 2023, Pic Goes Viral.

CSK got a terrific start in the second innings, removing Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror early. However, captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell then started the counterattack and smashed every CSK bowler. They brought up their half-centuries and at one stage it looked like RCB will chase this big title comfortably. But as soon as CSK removed both of them, they regained control of the match. Finally, with some brilliant bowling in the death, the four-time champions managed to defend the total.

The rivalry between RCB and CSK is surely one of the fiercest in IPL. Both sets of fans are often seen getting involved in heated arguments. Something similar happened in a boys' hostel during the recent RCB vs CSK match when fans of Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore had a heated exchange which almost resulted in a brawl. A video of this incident has now started to go viral on the internet. Virat Kohli Hugs MS Dhoni, Shares Photo With 'Tiranga,' Red, and Yellow Hearts as Caption in Emotional Tweet!

Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore Fans Clash at Boys Hostel

Kalesh B/w CSK and RCB fan in Hostel: pic.twitter.com/n771qbQc0T — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 18, 2023

This was a huge win for Chennai Super Kings, who have now climbed up to the third spot with six points from five matches. Chennai will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game in IPL 2023. RCB meanwhile remained at the 8th position in the table. They will be looking to get back to the winning ways during their next outing against Punjab Kings.

