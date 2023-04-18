The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw Chennai winning the match by 8 wickets. However, the talking point was not about the match but MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli hugging each other after the match. In a photo that has now gone viral shows MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli hugging each other. Captioning the emotional moment between the two, Virat Kohli shared the picture and wrote, “❤️+💛= 🇮🇳 @msdhoni”

Virat Kohli Hugs MS Dhoni

