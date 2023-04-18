Virat Kohli has made a brilliant start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He has already scored 220 runs in five matches so far at an average of 55. He last featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore during their eight-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Interestingly during this match in Bengaluru, a young fan was seen holding a placard that reads, "Hi Virat Uncle Can I take Vamika On a Date?" Vamika is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's only daughter. Fans on Twitter have not taken the behaviour of the young fan and his parents lightly. Here are a few reactions from Twitterati. ‘Was Willing to Accept...Last Month of Me Playing Competitive Cricket’ Virat Kohli Reflects on Tough Phase of His Career Prior to Asia Cup 2022.

Young Fan Asks Virat Kohli's Permission To Take Vamika on a Date

This lil kid wanna take Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika on a date. Common Kid .. Choose a better girl 💔 pic.twitter.com/QjSsn0OBLe — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@Hydrogen_45) April 17, 2023

Don't Troll Family

as a Rohit fan I tell Don't troll family please — Sai Krishna (@SaiKrishn525) April 18, 2023

Something Wrong With Parenting

Here is something wrong with parenting, idk why people are finding it cute pic.twitter.com/xj5DqZHRmx — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) April 17, 2023

It's Vulgar

This is not cute. It’s vulgar — Shirin Khan (@Shirinkhan0) April 17, 2023

Parents Can Cross Any Limits

Apne bacho ko TV pe laane ke liye maa baap kisi bhi hadd tak guzar sakte hain. — ਸ਼ਮਸ਼ੇਰ ਸਿੰਘ Shamsher Singh (@Shamsher0793) April 18, 2023

People Really Need to Introspect Themselves

Worst thing you could do as a parent is using your child for clout. People really need to introspect themselves. https://t.co/jigR5yY6ja — S (@iiktaaraa) April 18, 2023

Using Children To Get Publicity Has Become a Trend

Unfortunately, using children to get publicity has become a trend lately. If you want to go viral why using your children? Don't they deserve any privacy? https://t.co/EOs0LV6Dq4 — Stoicpatient (@stoicpatient) April 18, 2023

Cringe

Absolutely Cheap

It's not at all funny Absolutely cheap N the poor kid doesn't even know what it means His parents shld be ashamed to use him https://t.co/tdrpxTZGp3 — With_the_winds (@Sakhi_0_Sakhi) April 18, 2023

