PSL 2020: Teams Request PCB to Move Lahore Games to Karachi Amid Coronavirus Fears in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board logo | (Photo Credits- Twitter @TheRealPCB)

Karachi/Lahore, March 15: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to move Lahore's remaining matches of this year's edition to Karachi.

According to a www.cricketpakistan.com.pk report, some of the franchises feel that it does not matter if the games take place in Lahore or Karachi as they will be played in front of empty stadiums. Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of MUL vs LAH on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India.

The report says the franchises are also ready to bear travelling costs while moving to Lahore as most of the teams are currently based in Karachi.

The PCB has already rescheduled the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League due to the coronavirus outbreak. The meet has been cut by a day and the semi-final and finals will now be played on March 17 and 18 respectively.