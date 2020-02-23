Chris Lynn Wants to be Compared With Pornstar Johnny Sins, Twitterati Come Up Funny Posts and Memes

Chris Lynn and Jonny Sins (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Twitter)

Australian batsman Chris Lynn is certainly a ferocious hitter of the ball and is often grabbing the attention of the fans with his jaw-dropping knocks. However, this time, it’s not his on-filed blitz but his social-media activity which has caught a lot of eyeballs. A fan shared a snap of Lynn and Ben Dunk, comparing them to Hollywood actors and wrestlers Steve Austin and Goldberg due to their bald heads. Well, the meme caught the attention of Lynn and he made a hilarious reply. The swashbuckling batsman expressed his desire of getting compared to famous pornstar Johnny Sins instead of the Hollywood stars. Twitterati were also left in splits after seeing Lynn’s post and below, we’ll look at how they reacted. Karachi Kings Official Spotted Using Mobile Phone in Dugout During Match Against Peshawar Zalmi.

The snap was shot when Lynn and Dunk were sitting in the Lahore Qalandars dug-out during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019-20 match against Multan Sultans. The fan wrote “Goldberg and Steve Austin watching #PSL2020 match in #Lahore. Good days are back” while sharing the picture of the two cricketers. To which Lynn replied by saying “I prefer Johnny Sins,” along with some laughing emojis. Soon, the tweet became a talking point amongst the netizens and now, let’s look at they responded towards Lynn’s preference.

Lynn's Reaction!!

I prefer Johnny Sins 🤣🤣🤣 — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) February 22, 2020

Memes in Action!!

He have his record too 🤣 pic.twitter.com/djWcwxl4QA — Hassan Ahmed (@imhassanahmed) February 22, 2020

Cheeky!!

Johnny Sins stays long at the crease 😅😂😂 — Abid Ali (@_abidali) February 22, 2020

Too Much!!

Applauds!!

Another One!!

Before his social-media activity, Lynn also played a blistering knock in the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match. Opening the innings for Qalandars in the first innings, the right-handed batsman attacked the bowlers from the outset and gave his side a flying start. He scored 39 runs off mere 19 deliveries. However, the Lahore batting line-up collapsed after Lynn’s departure and they could only post 138 runs in first innings. The target didn’t challenge the Multan side much as they went over the line with five wickets in hand.