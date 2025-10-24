The issue between PSL management and Multan Sultans owner, Ali Khan Tareen, has reached a legal stanbd-off. PSL management sent a legal notice to Tareen, threatening to cancel the former Pakistan Super League champions from the league if the owner does not issue a public apology. Tareen has openly criticized PSL management for their policies and conduct of the league year after year, which has irked the authorities, forcing this step ahead of an important season. In response, Tareen took to social media and, in his sarcastic manner, laid out issues for which the Multan Sultans owner apologised, only to end by ripping apart the legal notice. Pakistan Squad Announced: Babar Azam, Naseem Shah Return As PCB Name Teams for White-Ball Series.

Ali Tareen Rips Apart Legal Notice In Sarcastic Post

The PSL Management has sent me a notice threatening to cancel Multan Sultans unless I offer them a public apology. Hazir Saeen. pic.twitter.com/yHWCcClXaD — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) October 23, 2025

In the video, Tareen claims that one of the reasons for the legal notice by PSL management includes his arrival for a Zoom meeting 10 minutes late. The ownership rights for PSL expire in December 2025, with current owners needing to re-bid to retain their teams. Shaheen Afridi Appointed Pakistan National Cricket Team's New ODI Captain; Star Bowler Replaces Mohammad Rizwan.

However, in the legal notice to Tareen, the PSL management would 'blacklist' the current Multan Sultans owner, preventing the Lahore-based businessman from re-bidding for his franchise. Ali Tareen became a Multan Sultans co-owner along with his uncle Alamgir Ali Tareen in December 2018 after the previous shareholders failed to pay dues/fees to PCB.

The 11th edition of PSL is expected to introduce two new franchises, making the competition an eight-team tournament, and is likely to once again clash with the Indian Premier League 2026 next year.

