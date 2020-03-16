COVID-19 Outbreak: Cricket Association of Bengal Asks Coaching Centres in Junior Tourneys to Put Practices on Hold

Image for Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Kolkata, March 16: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday asked all participating coaching centres in sub-junior and junior tournaments to "put on hold all practice sessions" till March 31.

"You are requested to please put on hold all practices till March 31, 2020 in the wake of the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and the advisories issued by the state and Central governments and as a matter of abundant precaution to check its spread in the state of West Bengal," a letter to all participating coaching centres in Ambar Roy sub-junior (U-13) and junior tournaments (U-15) read.

The letter was signed by CAB joint secretary Debabrata Das.

The West Bengal government on Monday invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and extended the closure of educational institutions up to April 15, besides directing that cinema halls, auditoriums and shootings for reality shows be shut till March 31 to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Addressing the media after a high-level meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also appealed to religious organisations to avoid public gatherings.

The state government would hold the next review meeting on March 30.

Meanwhile, the South African cricket team went through the necessary health protocols after their arrival in Kolkata on Monday, the association said in a statement.

South Africa were to play a three-match ODI series India. The first match in Dharamsala was washed out while the second and third were postponed due to the rising concern over the coronavirus pandemic.