Mumbai, March 5: Commuting across Maharashtra is set for a massive standstill today, Thursday, March 5, as transport unions launch an indefinite statewide strike. Following the collapse of last-minute talks with Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, nearly 1,00,000 drivers and vehicle owners are expected to converge at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan to protest "punitive" e-challan systems and heavy taxation. The agitation, led by the Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee (M-TAC), involves a wide range of commercial vehicles, threatening to disrupt both passenger travel and the movement of essential goods.

The deadlock persists as union leaders dismissed recent government assurances as "hollow," demanding concrete legislative reforms. The strike centers on a controversial rule requiring drivers to pay 50% of any e-challan fine upfront before they can even apply for a hearing. Transporters argue this "presumption of guilt" violates constitutional rights and places an insurmountable financial burden on drivers, some of whom face digital fines exceeding the actual market value of their vehicles. Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead for India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final at Wankhede on March 5: Road Closures, Parking Restrictions and Diversions Announced.

Will Cabs, Buses, and Autos Be Unavailable in Maharashtra Today?

Yes, commuters in major cities like Mumbai and Pune will face a near-total unavailability of public and private road transport today. The strike includes a wide coalition of operators, meaning school buses, intercity private buses, auto-rickshaws, and app-based cabs (such as Ola and Uber) will largely remain off the roads. While local trains and the Mumbai Metro are expected to operate, "last-mile" connectivity will be severely restricted. Commuters are advised to avoid non-essential travel or rely on rail networks wherever possible, as over one lakh vehicles are expected to block key arterial routes leading to South Mumbai.

Impact on School Exams and Supply Chains

The timing of the strike is particularly critical as it coincides with ongoing board examinations across the state. Despite government pleas for school bus operators to exempt students, several unions have confirmed their participation. The School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA) has stated that thousands of buses will remain parked, forcing parents to find alternative ways to get their children to exam centers. Ladki Bahin Yojana January Instalment: Maharashtra Begins INR 1500 Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Payouts, Know Steps To Check Payment Status.

Beyond passenger travel, the logistics sector is also bracing for a significant hit. Goods carriers, including trucks and tankers, are participating in the "Chakka Jam" (roadblock), which could lead to delays in the delivery of industrial raw materials and perishables. To show solidarity, many transporters even held a symbolic "one-minute honking" protest yesterday afternoon ahead of the formal strike.

The E-Challan Dispute and Union Demands

At the heart of the protest is the e-challan system implemented under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. Unions allege that automated fines are being issued "with malice," often targeting vehicles correctly parked in private mall lots or designated spots. According to M-TAC, there are currently pending challans worth INR 4,500 crore in the state, much of which they claim is due to technical errors and arbitrary enforcement.

Key Demands From the Unions Include:

Immediate reform of the 50% upfront payment rule for contesting fines.

Establishment of a dedicated judicial body to resolve transport disputes.

Cancellation of "time-barred" and unjust e-challans.

A freeze on the mandatory retrofitting of costly devices like panic buttons and FDSS equipment.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has reiterated that the government is "positive" about addressing legitimate grievances and has scheduled another joint meeting for today. However, the unions have vowed to continue the agitation until they receive an official written decision. Meanwhile, police across the state have increased deployment at border check-posts and railway stations to ensure that the protest at Azad Maidan remains peaceful.

