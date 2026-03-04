Mumbai, March 4: Daily transit across Maharashtra is set for a massive standstill on Thursday, March 5, as various transport unions launch an indefinite statewide strike. The protest, organized by the Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee (M-TAC), follows the failure of reconciliation talks with the state government over a "punitive" e-challan system and rising operational taxes. Thousands of drivers and vehicle owners are expected to join a massive "Chakka Jam" (roadblock), with a large-scale convergence of vehicles planned at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan.

The agitation stems from deep-seated frustration regarding new digital enforcement rules. Under current regulations, transporters are required to deposit 50% of an e-challan penalty before they can even appeal a fine, a move unions label as "legalised extortion." Additionally, operators are protesting the mandatory installation of expensive tracking devices and panic buttons, which they claim have become a financial burden without significantly improving passenger safety.

Will Cabs, Buses, and Autos Be Unavailable?

Yes, commuters should expect a near-total unavailability of public and private road transport across Maharashtra starting at midnight on March 5. The strike has gained support from the School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA), the "Baghtoy Rickshawala" union, and major app-based cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. While the Mumbai local trains and Pune Metro are expected to function normally, "last-mile" connectivity via autos and taxis will be non-existent. Furthermore, private tourist buses and heavy goods carriers will also stay off the roads, affecting both intercity travel and the supply of essential commodities.

Impact on School Exams and Logistics

The timing of the strike is particularly critical as it coincides with the peak of the secondary and higher secondary board examinations. Although the state government has urged school bus operators to exempt students from the strike, the SBOA has maintained that its members will participate fully. Parents have been advised to make alternative arrangements, as over 50,000 school buses across the state are expected to remain parked.

The logistics sector is also bracing for a significant hit. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has extended its solidarity, meaning trucks and tankers carrying industrial raw materials and non-essential goods will cease operations. This could lead to a temporary shortage of perishables and a spike in local vegetable prices if the strike extends beyond 48 hours.

Government Response and Potential Relief

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has stated that the government remains open to dialogue but emphasised that safety regulations and digital fines cannot be entirely scrapped. He has directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to deploy additional "ST" buses to mitigate the impact on commuters, though union leaders have vowed to block major highways to prevent these state-run vehicles from operating.

Police departments in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur have issued travel advisories, recommending that citizens avoid non-essential travel. Security has been tightened at railway stations and bus terminals to prevent any untoward incidents as protesting drivers begin their march toward the state capital.

