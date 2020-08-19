Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) is underway. The eighth season of the league started with Trinbago Knight Riders taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors. In the second match Barbados Tridents were up against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. During the second game of the CPL 2020, Afghanistan import in the Barbados Tridents team, Rashid Khan played an impressive shot as he smashed Alzarri Joseph for a six. The commentator called the stroke as ‘hockey flick’. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated: Latest Team Standings of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Batting first Barbados Tridents scored 153 for nine with captain Jason Holder scoring 38 off 22 balls. Lower Down the order, batting at number 10, Rashid played a valuable cameo of 26 runs off 20 balls. During his unbeaten stay, the right-handed batsman smashed two fours and a six. CPL T20 2020: Rashid Khan All Set for Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match, See Post.

Here’s Rashid Khan Smashing Alzarri Joseph for a Six

In response, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots managed only 147 for five and lost the game by six runs. Rashid was equally good with the ball as well and picked two wickets for 27 runs in his quota of four overs. Apart from him, Mitchell Santner picked two wickets as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).