The Caribbean Premier League 2020 is underway. And it is the eighth season of the CPL T20. In the opening match of the CPL 2020, Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets and in the second game, defending champions Barbados Tridents outplayed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six runs. As of now, Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Tridents hold the first and second spot on the CPL 2020 points table and team standings. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table of CPL 8 Fixtures With Match Timings in IST, Teams and Venue Details.

A total of six teams will take part in the CPL T20 2020. Barbados Tridents, Trinbago Knight Riders, St Lucia Zouks, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and Jamaica Tallawahs are teams taking part in CPL 2020. Due to coronavirus, the CPL 2020 matches will take place at just two venues- Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba and Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, both are in Trinidad. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Points Table

Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR Trinbago Knight Riders 1 1 0 2 0.349 Barbados Tridents 1 1 0 2 0.300 St Lucia Zouks 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica Tallawahs 0 0 0 0 0 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 1 0 1 0 -0.300 Guyana Amazon Warriors 1 0 1 0 -0.349

Each team will face-off other teams twice in a round-robin format. At the end of first round, top four teams on the CPL T20 2020 points table will qualify for next round or semi-finals. CPL 2020 won’t have playoffs format. So, teams finishing first on points table will take on fourth-placed team in the first semis. Similarly, the second placed team will take on the third ranked team in the second semis. The final of CPL 2020 will take place on September 11 (IST).

