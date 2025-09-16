An exciting contest is on the cards when Bangladesh lock horns with Afghanistan in a Group B encounter in the Asia Cup 2025. With the race to the Super 4 round heating up big time, the BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match holds significance and will play a big role in how Group B looks like at the end of the pool stage. Both teams have had contrasting results in their last matches. Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan National Cricket Team enter this clash after a comprehensive 94-run victory over Hong Kong China in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament opener. BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 20-Over Cricket Match at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh too got off to a winning start but were handed a tough loss by Sri Lanka in their second match of the Asia Cup 2025. Litton Das and his men batted first at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, also the venue for the BAN vs AFG match and managed just 139/5, a target Sri Lanka chased down with considerable ease, with six wickets in hand and 32 balls remaining. Bangladesh will be desperate to bounce back and prove a point or two in what is their final game of the group stage.

The equation is pretty simple for Bangladesh. If they beat Afghanistan, they would be in with a chance at making it to the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2025. A victory over Afghanistan would take their tally of points to four and put them second in Group B after Sri Lanka or even at the top, should they have a better NRR (Net Run Rate) after the BAN vs AFG game. On the other hand, an Afghanistan victory would more or less mean that Rashid Khan's side and Sri Lanka are through to the Super 4 round. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 9 and Who Will Win BAN vs AFG T20I?

When is BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match is set to take place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 16. The BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 clash starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The BAN vs AFG H2H Record in T20Is?

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have, so far, faced each other 12 times in T20Is. Afghanistan hold the advantage over Bangladesh when it comes to head-to-head record, winning seven out of the 12 matches while Bangladesh won the remaining five. The last Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I match was way back at the T20 World Cup in 2024, where Rashid Khan and co had emerged victorious. Pakistan Will Be Knocked Out of Asia Cup 2025 If They Boycott Match Against UAE.

Who Are the BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Sediqullah Atal Azmatullah Omarzai Noor Ahmad Litton Das Rishad Hossain

BAN vs AFG Likely Playing XI

Bangladesh Likely XI vs AFG: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c and wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan Likely XI vs BAN: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Allah Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

