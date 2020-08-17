Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is all set to take part in the Caribbean Premier League 2020, which starts on August 18. The spinner will play for Barbados Tridents, who will be up against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the second match on an opening day. The CPL 2020 is the first T20 league to take place after the coronavirus pandemic forced suspension of sports activities around the world. Rashid is amongst the fewest overseas players who will feature in the CPL 2020. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table of CPL 8 Fixtures With Match Timings in IST, Teams and Venue Details.

Rashid's Afghanistan teammates Qais Ahmed, Rahmatullah Gurbaz and Noor Ahmed earlier withdrew from CPL 2020 due to visa issues. Apart from Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, and Naveen-ul-Haq are other Afghanistan cricketers who will be in action in the CPL 2020. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Here's Rashid Khan's Post

The CPL 2020 is the eighth season of the league. Due to coronavirus pandemic fears the matches will be played behind the closed doors at two venues- Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Trinidad & Tobago) and Queen's Park Oval (Port of Spain).

