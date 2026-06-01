Cricket Canada Suspended With Immediate Effect by ICC Following Serious Membership Breaches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Cricket Canada’s membership with immediate effect following 'serious breaches of its membership obligations'. The decision, ratified during the ICC Board meeting on Monday, 1 June 2026, follows a turbulent multi-month period of governance and administrative controversies within the North American Associate Member nation. Monty Desai Appointed Canada National Cricket Team Men's Head Coach.

Conditional Funding and Team Eligibility

Despite the immediate suspension of the national governing body, the ICC confirmed that Canada’s representative national teams will remain eligible to compete in scheduled international events.

To prevent the total collapse of the country's high-performance operations, Cricket Canada will be permitted to access vital distributions through a strictly controlled funding mechanism. This structure will be managed entirely under the direct oversight of ICC management and restricted solely to approved national team programmes.

Deepening Governance Crisis

The regulatory crackdown follows an initial freezing of the board's central funding in mid-May 2026. Prior to the full suspension, an investigative report by the Canadian programme The Fifth Estate exposed severe breaches of ICC policies concerning financial oversight and institutional standards.Watch 'Corruption Inside Cricket Canada' Documentary As Fixing Allegations Mar CAN vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Compounding the crisis, the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is actively investigating a past World Cup fixture involving Canada, alongside leaked audio recordings alleging that former senior board officials pressured coaching staff over player selections. Administrative stability had also degraded following the removal of former CEO Salman Khan, who was later charged by Calgary Police with theft and fraud.

The newly appointed Cricket Canada president, Arvinder Khosa, had announced an 'ongoing governance transformation initiative' in May, but the efforts failed to avert the absolute suspension from the global governing body.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).