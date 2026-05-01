Monty Desai Appointed Canada National Cricket Team Men's Head Coach

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Toronto, May 1: Cricket Canada has appointed Monty Desai as head coach of the men’s national team. Desai brings over 20 years of international coaching experience, including leading Nepal to regain ODI status and qualify for multiple ICC global events. He is widely respected for instilling belief, structure, and competitive discipline in emerging cricket nations. ICC Set To Launch Major Probe Into Cricket Canada Over CAN vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Fixing Claims: Report.

Canada Gets New Men's Head Coach

Team Canada welcomes Monty Desai as Head Coach 🇨🇦 Ready to lead, ready to inspire. Eyes on the future!#WeCanCricket #CricketCanada pic.twitter.com/9aSuXftiBo — Cricket Canada (@canadiancricket) April 30, 2026

He has coached across multiple international systems, contributing to the success of Nepal, Afghanistan, the UAE, and the West Indies. He played a key role in Nepal’s resurgence, helping the team regain ODI status and qualify for major ICC tournaments.

Desai has also supported Afghanistan’s rise during key qualifying phases and has worked with IPL franchises in talent identification and athlete development. He is recognized as a specialist in building disciplined, high-performance environments for emerging cricket nations.

“I am honoured to take on this responsibility and thank Cricket Canada for their trust,” said Monty Desai.

“My previous experience in Canada has given me a clear understanding of the system’s potential and the passion that exists for the game." "Associate cricket is an important driver in the global growth of cricket today, and teams like Nepal and Afghanistan have demonstrated what belief, discipline, and fearlessness can unlock. Canada has a similar opportunity, and my focus will be on building a culture that translates this potential into consistent performances on the international stage," he added.

Following Canada’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and ahead of key upcoming ICC pathway competitions, this appointment is a strategic step toward building momentum and achieving greater international consistency.

“Our foremost priority is to restore Cricket Canada’s prominence through performance, professionalism, and a renewed and vitalized sense of purpose,” said Arvinder Khosa, President of Cricket Canada.

“Appointing Monty Desai reflects this vision. His experience with Associate nations, most notably Nepal and Afghanistan, demonstrates his ability to transform teams through effective leadership, discipline, and a clear long term plan. Watch 'Corruption Inside Cricket Canada' Documentary As Fixing Allegations Mar CAN vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

"As we build on our recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup appearance, this year marks a pivotal moment, and we are confident that under his leadership, the team will make significant progress.” “We warmly welcome Monty to Cricket Canada,” said Paramjit Saini, Secretary, Cricket Canada.

“His track record with teams such as Nepal and Afghanistan speaks for itself. He has helped Associate nations become competitive forces, and we are committed to providing full support as we work together to elevate Canadian cricket.”

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).