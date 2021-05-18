Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday named its Test, T20I and ODI squads for the tour of West Indies, starting this June. The Test squad, led by Dean Elgar would feature many new faces in all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Keegan Petersen, Sarel Erwee and Marco Jansen. Pacer Lizaad Williams, who made his international debut against Pakistan last month in Johannesburg, has also made the cut for the Test side. Both the Test matches would be played in St Lucia. AB de Villiers Won’t Come Out of Retirement to Play in ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Confirms Cricket South Africa.

Squads were also named for the ODI and T20I series against the Windies and Ireland. The limited-overs squads, led by Temba Bavuma, would compete in five T20Is against the former world champions in Grenada, starting June 26. South Africa will then travel to Ireland to play three T20Is and as many ODIs. Off-spinner Keshav Maharaj would join the Proteas camp in Ireland.

South Africa Test Squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Peterson, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Prenelan Subrayen, Marco Jansen.

South Africa T20I and ODI Squads: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj (only for Ireland), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

