Putting the rumours to end Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that former batsman AB de Villiers won’t come out of retirement to feature for the country in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to be held in India. CSA took to Twitter and tweeted, “AB de Villiers finalises international retirement. Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final,” thus putting an end to his comeback to international cricket.

Interestingly, earlier de Villiers had hinted that he is willing to return to T20Is for South Africa and will have a chat with head coach Mark Boucher. “I haven’t had a chat with Boucher yet. But we are lined up to have a chat somewhere during the IPL. But yes, we have been talking about it. He asked me last year if I would be interested. I said ‘absolutely’,” De Villiers had said last month.

AB de Villiers is Not Making a Comeback!

AB de Villiers finalises international retirement. Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final. pic.twitter.com/D3UDmaDAS2 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 18, 2021

Meanwhile, South Africa have announced their Test and T20I squads for the West Indies. The board also named squads for ODIs and T20Is against Ireland which follows the West Indies tour.

