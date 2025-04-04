Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host unbeaten Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 5. Neither franchise has injury concerns in its squad. That means they can pick their best playing XI for the much-awaited clash. Delhi will be captained by Axar Patel. Chennai, on the other hand, will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 17.

Delhi Capitals are coming into this contest after securing back-to-back wins in IPL 2025. In their first match, Delhi won by one wicket against the 2008 champions, Rajasthan Royals. Delhi registered a comprehensive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second league stage game in IPL 2025. The visitors will aim for a hat-trick of victories in their upcoming match against the CSK on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is having a mixed IPL 2025 campaign until now. The Super Kings secured an easy win over their arch-rivals, the Mumbai Indians, in their first match. Since then, the Chennai-based franchise has lost its winning momentum. The franchise has lost back-to-back matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. Chennai will aim for its second victory when it hosts Delhi. Ahead of the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match, take a look at Chennai's weather on Saturday, April 5.

Chennai Weather Live

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will be played in Chennai on Saturday, April 4. The CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). It will be an afternoon game, so both teams will expect hot and humid conditions throughout the match. Talking about the Chennai weather on April 4, the temperature is expected to stay around 28 to 30 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain on Saturday in Chennai. Fans are expected to watch the full-fledged match between the two franchises.

MA Chidambaram Pitch Report for CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match

The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch in Chennai has traditionally been a spin-friendly track. It is expected to remain the same during the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match. With the game in the the afternoon, the Chepauk pitch will assist spinners throughout the match. Pacers need to vary their pace in order to extract some help from the Chennai track. Batters need to play their shots smartly. The pitch will get slower in the second innings.

