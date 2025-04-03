Apart from competitive cricket, the Indian Premier League (IPL) also provides players a chance to participate in several activities. Ahead of the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match, the overseas trio of Delhi Capitals — Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, and Jake Fraser-McGurk — showed off their synchronised dance moves in a fun video. In a clip shared on DC's official handle, Faf, Stubbs, and Jake could be seen breakdancing on the 'Chicken Banana' track while standing at Chepauk stadium. Check the dance clip below. 'Go UP Warriorz...' Alyssa Healy Shares Funny Instagram Story After Husband Mitchell Starc's Sensational Five-Wicket Haul in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Faf, Stubbs, and Jake Show Off Their Dance Moves

Watching this on repeat 😂 pic.twitter.com/X7ZJ7ujogj — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 3, 2025

