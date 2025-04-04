Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The 17th match of the IPL 2025 will be played on Saturday, April 5. The Axar Patel-led Delhi will look to continue their winning momentum. Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai, on the other hand, will aim to bounce back after suffering a close defeat at the hands of 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals. 'Go UP Warriorz...' Alyssa Healy Shares Funny Instagram Story After Husband Mitchell Starc's Sensational Five-Wicket Haul in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Neither team has any injury issues in the squad, which makes it easier to pick the best playing XI for the crucial match. Chennai has started its campaign on a poor note. Out of three matches, the five-time champions have lost two and secured one victory. Chennai batters are not firing, except for their captain Gaikwad and opener Rachin Ravindra. Ahead of the Delhi clash, the Super Kings need to address these problems. Delhi have won both their games and has started their IPL 2025 campaign on a stunning note. Their bases are covered, and Delhi will aim for a hat-trick of wins.

CSK vs DC Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have played 30 games against each other in the Indian Premier League history. Out of these, Super Kings have registered 19, whereas Capitals have secured 11 victories till now.

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Ruturaj Gaikwad Mitchell Starc Ravindra Jadeja Faf du Plessis Noor Ahmad

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Key Battles

Delhi Capitals need to be afraid of the Chennai Super Kings' ace spinner Noor Ahmad. The Chennai pitch tends to favour spinners, and Noor could become dangerous if he gets a turn. The leg-spinner has been in sensational form in the IPL 2025 and could change the match in his team's favour with his spell.

Mitchell Starc will be the biggest threat to the Chennai Super Kings' batting line-up. The veteran speedster bagged a five-wicket haul in Delhi's previous match in the IPL 2025. If Starc continues his impressive form, then the Super Kings' batters will struggle against him. The Delhi pacer can bowl at any stage and can pick big wickets.

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will host Delhi Capitals in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. This will be an afternoon game and will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 5. Faf Du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, and Jake Fraser-McGurk Show Off Their Synchronised Dance Moves Ahead of CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Premier League 2025. Viewers in India can watch the live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For live streaming options, fans can watch the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription.

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are very smart in terms of using their impact players in IPL 2025. The five-time champions may use hard-hitter Shivam Dube as their impact player for the match against the Capitals. Meanwhile, Delhi can use Ashutosh Sharma as their impact player, which will add more firepower to their batting line-up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).