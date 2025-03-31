Alyssa Healy shared a hilarious Instagram story after her husband Mitchell Starc picked up a five-wicket haul in the DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30. Mitchell Starc registered the best figures of his IPL career as he dismantled Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive batting order with figures of 5/34, helping Delhi Capitals eventually win the match comfortably by seven wickets. Taking to Instagram, Alyssa Healy reshared Delhi Capitals' post on Mitchell Starc and wrote, "Go @upwarriorz. Oh and I guess @delhicapitals". For the unversed, Alyssa Healy represents UP Warriorz in the WPL but she missed the 2025 edition due to an injury. Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025; Mitchell Starc’s Maiden Five-Wicket Haul, Faf du Plessis' Fifty Help DC Register Back-to-Back Victories.

Alyssa Healy's Instagram Story After Mitchell Starc's Five-Wicket Haul

Sahi uttar, Alyssa ji 👀💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/fDDRmysI9R — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2025

