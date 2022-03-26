A rematch of the IPL 2021 final is set to kickstart IPL 2022 when defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the season's first game on Saturday, March 26. The match would begin at 7:30 pm and is to be played at the famous Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. For both teams, it is the start of a new era as they would have two new skippers--Shreyas Iyer for KKR and Ravindra Jadeja for CSK. Both these sides have managed to retain some players from their core unit and added some talented new faces to their squad and it would be very interesting to see what team combinations are picked and how these sides usher in this new era as they are expected to begin the tournament with a bang. CSK vs KKR Preview

Title-holders Chennai Super Kings have lost one of their most prolific run-scorers in Faf Du Plessis and new signing Devon Conway is expected to replace him in the playing XI. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Orange Cap winner from last season would be key at the top with the middle-order comprising of Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni and new captain Jadeja. CSK would miss the services of Moeen Ali, who joined the team a few days ago and would also not have Deepak Chahar, who has been ruled out for a good part of the tournament with an injury. The weight of Chennai's pace bowling attack is likely to be shouldered by Adam Milne alongside KM Asif and Tushar Deshpande.

For KKR, Shreyas Iyer is undoubtedly going to be one of their most important players. The right-hander is in the form of his life with rich returns in international cricket of late and he would be aiming to replicate that good form for his new franchise, starting this game. The Knight Riders also lost some important players like Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and also Lockie Ferguson to retention but would back themselves to do well against CSK with a new team combination. Neither of these two sides can be picked as a favourite for this clash as it is the first match of this season and teams are expected to take time in finding the right XI after the mega auctions last month. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022: Likely Playing XIs For Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders Clash in Indian Premier League

CSK vs KKR Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 1 on Star Sports TV Channels

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the CSK vs KKR clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

CSK vs KKR Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the CSK vs KKR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

