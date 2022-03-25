Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will kick off the IPL 2022 season with a clash against last-seasons finalists Kolkata Knight Riders. The clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams begin their journey towards another title. Ahead of the CSK vs KKR clash in IPL 2022, we take a look at the likely playing XI for both teams. Most Successful Captains in IPL: List of Skippers With Highest Win Percentage in Indian Premier League.

For the first time in their history, Chennai Super Kings will enter an Indian Premier League season without MS Dhoni as their captain. The 40-year-old is a part of the CSK squad but recently handed over the captaincy duties to Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders also enter the game with a new captain as Shreyas Iyer will lead the team after KKR picked the player during the auctions. IPL 2022 Captains: Here's a List of Skippers of All 10 Teams in Indian Premier League Season 15.

Both the teams were smart during the IPL 2022 mega auction and have a number of superstars in their squads. However, with this being the first game for both teams in the competition, they will take this as an opportunity to gauge their best playing XI and make changes as necessary.

Both the teams will be missing a number of key players. CSK will be without Moeen Ali as the English all-rounder hasn't yet arrived due to a VISA issue. While their main pacer Deepak Chahar is recovering from an injury. Meanwhile, KKR will be without Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch, who are currently with Australia for their tour of Pakistan

CSK Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Rajvardhan Hangargekar/KM Asif.

KKR Likely Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russel, Sam Billings, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

