Chennai Super Kings have scored 31/2 at the end of six overs with Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tripathi out in the middle. CSK need these two to form a partnership and also increase the rate of scoring as KKR hunt for wickets.
OUT! KKR have a second wicket with Harshit Rana striking with his first ball! Rachin Ravindra, who did not look to be at his best so far, attempted to take him on but got a top-edge with Ajinkya Rahane taking a good catch. KKR are off to a flying start with both CSK back in the hut. Rachin Ravindra c Ajinkya Rahane b Harshit Rana 4(9)
OUT! Moeen Ali has provided KKR with the breakthrough as he dismisses the in-form Devon Conway! The left-hander attempted a sweep but missed the ball and was struck on his pads. The umpire gave it out and a review showed it was 'umpire's call.' KKR are off to a good start. Devon Conway lbw b Moeen Ali 12(11)
Chennai Super Kings are off to a steady start in this match with 16 runs coming off three overs. While Devon Conway has looked to break the shackles, Rachin Ravindra has seemed to be struggling early.
Chennai Super Kings are off to a positive start with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra opening the innings. Devon Conway struck a beautiful boundary through the off-side and will look to continue from where he left off against Punjab Kings.
KKR's Playing XI vs CSK: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun ChakaravarthyImpact Subs: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy
CSK's Playing XI vs KKR: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel AhmedImpact Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Deepak Hooda, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
CSK have a couple of changes, with Rahul Tripathi coming in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Also, Mukesh Choudhary has been replaced by Anshul Kamboj.
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and his side will bowl first today. On expected lines, Moeen Ali replaces Spencer Johnson for KKR.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the CSK vs KKR match in IPL 2025. Both CSK and KKR are in desperate need of wins and will seek a turnaround. The toss is coming up shortly!
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders clash in what is expected to be a fascinating showdown in IPL 2025. You can check the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here. Both teams have not had the impact they'd have liked so far and will seek a return to winning ways. Chennai Super Kings started IPL 2025 on a high, beating Mumbai Indians at Chepauk but that win has been followed by four losses. However, the five-time champions will be looking for a turnaround after MS Dhoni was given the captaincy of the franchise till the end of the season with Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out due to an elbow injury.
Kolkata Knight Riders have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far. The defending champions have looked good at times but have failed to produce an all-round team effort on a consistent basis, which could have given them momentum. KKR enter this contest on the back of a narrow four-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants at home, a game in which they were in control for a good part before losing wickets towards the end. With two wins in five matches, KKR will aim at bouncing back at a venue where they had lifted the IPL 2024 title. Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch CSK vs KKR Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?
CSK vs KKR Squads:
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya