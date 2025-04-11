Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders clash in what is expected to be a fascinating showdown in IPL 2025. You can check the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here. Both teams have not had the impact they'd have liked so far and will seek a return to winning ways. Chennai Super Kings started IPL 2025 on a high, beating Mumbai Indians at Chepauk but that win has been followed by four losses. However, the five-time champions will be looking for a turnaround after MS Dhoni was given the captaincy of the franchise till the end of the season with Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out due to an elbow injury.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far. The defending champions have looked good at times but have failed to produce an all-round team effort on a consistent basis, which could have given them momentum. KKR enter this contest on the back of a narrow four-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants at home, a game in which they were in control for a good part before losing wickets towards the end. With two wins in five matches, KKR will aim at bouncing back at a venue where they had lifted the IPL 2024 title. Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch CSK vs KKR Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

CSK vs KKR Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya