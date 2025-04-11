Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Chennai Super Kings are in a spot of bother in this season’s India Premier League with the Yellow Army at 9th spot in the table. They have lost four games in a row in the league and it will take a special effort from them to be back in contention for a top-four position. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s campaign is over with an elbow fracture and once again the baton has been passed to M S Dhoni to get the team out of this deep hole they have dug for themselves. Opponents Kolkata on the other hand are sixth in the standings and inconsistency has been a problem for them. They lost their last game at home to the Lucknow Super Giants after a brilliant effort by their batters. CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chepauk has been a fortress for CSK in the past but the team is struggling to remotely replicate their form that made them champions five times in this league. The batters particularly the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, and Vijay Shankar have failed so far. M S Dhoni is often out there in the middle with the game already decided and it not helping the side. R Ashwin and Khaleel Ahmed have picked up wickets but need to work on their economy rate. The team will need to play with more belief in their abilities.

Quinton de Kock has failed to score consistently in the top order for KKR and that is contributing to their woes. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer have done well in batting but the lower order comprising of Rinku Singh and Andre Russell can certainly chip in with more contributions.

When is CSK vs KKR IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 on Friday, April 11. The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai, and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). '43 Years Old Uncapped Player Is Going to Be the CSK's New Captain' Fans React after MS Dhoni Replaces Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings Captain for IPL 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs KKR Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 Star Sports 1 Hindi, SD & HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. For the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of CSK vs KKR Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a close game of cricket with Chennai Super Kings managing a crucial win here.

