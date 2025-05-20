Already the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium got washed due to rain on May 17. RCB have still a home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad remaining in Bengaluru on May 23 but the forecast is not in favour. Hence, BCCI has decided to move the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match to Bharat Ratna Atal Vihari Bajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Similar to the playoffs stage, an additional one hour will be allocated to the playing conditions for the remaining matches of the league stage, starting Tuesday, 20 May. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Qualify For IPL 2025 Play-Off Following Gujarat Titans' 10-Wicket Victory Over Delhi Capitals.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match Re-Scheduled to Lucknow

🚨 News 🚨 Schedule for TATA IPL 2025 Playoffs announced. Additionally, Match no. 65 between #RCB and #SRH shifted to Lucknow from Bengaluru. 🔽 Details | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2025

