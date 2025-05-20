BCCI have finally announced the revised schedule for the IPL 2025 play-offs. Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 29 and 30 will be played at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. The Qualifier 2 and the much-anticipated final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hyderabad and Kolkata were initially supposed to host the last four games before the one-week suspension of the tournament. The new venues for the Playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters. RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match Re-Scheduled to Lucknow Due to Adverse Weather Forecasts in Bengaluru On May 23.

IPL 2025 Play-Off Schedule Announced

🚨 News 🚨 Schedule for TATA IPL 2025 Playoffs announced. Additionally, Match no. 65 between #RCB and #SRH shifted to Lucknow from Bengaluru. 🔽 Details | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2025

