South African cricketer Dale Steyn announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Tuesday via his social media accounts. Needless to say, his retirement just a month before the T20 World Cup 2021 begins, is a disappointment to all the cricket fans around the world as they were hoping to catch him for the last time in the world-class tournament. However, his achievements in different formats have been self-explanatory as to how extraordinary and brilliant the player he was during his tenure in the South African national team. Undoubtedly, this can be regarded as the best time to reminisce about Steyn's glorious feats and his success throughout the years. Dale Steyn Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket.

1. First five-wicket haul against New Zealand (2006)

Making his debut in 2004, Steyn got the opportunity to shine in the home series against New Zealand as the right-arm fast bowler went on to kick start his remarkable journey with an exclusive five-wicket haul in the first Test itself. He went on to rip the Kiwi's batting line-up in the entire Test series and registered 16 wickets in three such matches.

2. Two ten-wicket hauls against New Zealand (2007)

By 2007 Steyn was a full-time established player of the team as he went on to produce one of the finest performances till date in the two Test matches against New Zealand. He took two five-wicket hauls and collected his first ten-wicket feat in Johannesburg to thrash New Zealand by an above par margin of 358 runs, the biggest victory margin that South Africans registered to date. He continued his drill in the second Test as he picked up four and six wickets, respectively to earn the Man-of-the-Series award for the first time.

3. Second Man-of-the-Series against West Indies (2007)

While Steyn continued to rise due to his exemplary fast-bowling techniques, he ensured that he didn't let his previous record shatter and picked up his best seven-wicket haul in the third Test against West Indies, adding to his tally of thirteen wickets in the early two matches. Thus, Steyn's 20 wickets earned him his second consecutive Man-of-the-Series award.

4. Fastest Protea to reach 100 wickets in 20th match (2008)

One of the most vigorous bowlers by then, Steyn ensured that he didn't rip Bangladesh off his plans and picked up 14 wickets in the series at an average of 12.57. Having won his third consecutive Man-of-the-Series award, Steyn claimed the record of becoming the fastest South African to reach 100 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved his feat after dismissing Junaid Siddique in Bangladesh's first innings at Dhaka.

5. Career-best five ODI wickets against India (2011)

Steyn's colossal achievements in Test cricket were never-ending but his limited-overs spell was yet to make a satisfactory statement. In the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, Steyn achieved his best-ever ODI figures of five wickets against India and proved to be an important asset for breaking India's strong batting line-up.

With his furious pace and phenomenal spirit, Dale Steyn has been one of the greatest bowlers of all time and his unbelievable strength has made him one of most complete fast bowlers of his generation. His enthralling performance and a classical front-on action has been an inspiration to many. The South African cricketer has left behind his successful imprints in Test cricket which will be remembered for many more years to come.

