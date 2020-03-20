Darren Sammy Wears an Alien Mask to Fight COVID-19 (Watch Video)

Darren Sammy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

People are advised to take proper precautions and safety measures in order to prevail in getting affected by coronavirus. From movie stars to sports celebs, many known personalities are also spreading awareness of the disease and are asking their fans to be safe. Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy is also one of many cricketers who are spreading awareness about the disease but the swashbuckling all-rounder did the job in his very own style. Taking to his official Instagram page, Sammy shared a selfie video in which he can be seen a spooky mask amid the COVID-19 threat. Well, the mask is making him look no less than an alien and is grabbing a lot of attention from the fans too. PSL 2020 Semi-Finals and Final Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan, PCB to Announce Rescheduled Dates Later.

"Me vs #covid_19," read the caption of the snap shared by Peshawar Zalmi captain of the video clip shared by Sammy. Recently, Sammy's former teammate Chris Gayle also shared a video in which he can be seen working out in an uncanny outfit. Well, the epidemic threat has certainly paused much major cricket series and tournaments. However, the Caribbean will always find a way to entertain their fans. Meanwhile, let's look at Sammy's video.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Me vs #covid_19 A post shared by daren (@darensammy88) on Mar 19, 2020 at 1:48am PDT

The 36-year old was last seen in action in the inconclusive Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he leads Peshawar Zalmi in the first half of the tournament while was surprisingly named the head coach of the side in the latter half. His time, however, reached the knockouts and was supposed to face Multan Sultans in the first semi-final. However, the remaining were called off owing to the pandemic threat and the revised scheduled is still not announced.