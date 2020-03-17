PSL 2020 Semi-Finals and Final Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan, PCB to Announce Rescheduled Dates Later

Official PSL logo (@thePSLt20/Twitter)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, one more sporting league has been postponed. Pakistan Super League 2020, which was earlier restructured following COVID-19 scare, has been eventually postponed. As per the revised scheduled two semi-finals were to be held on March 17 and final 18, now these matches will be held later. There is a possibility of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) bringing back the playoffs format, which was earlier curtailed to semis. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Karachi Test, Lone ODI Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

PCB took to Twitter and announce the sudden decision. Interestingly, last few first-round matches were held behind closed doors after some overseas players left the PSL 2020 due to coronavirus scare. And now, the cricket board has decided to postpone the remaining matches.

Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi were the four teams who made it to the second round. The first semi-final was scheduled between Multan and Peshawar and the second between Karachi and Lahore. Both the semis and final was scheduled to be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. PCB earlier also postponed Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan indecently amid the coronavirus outbreak.