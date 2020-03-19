Chris Gayle’s Workout at Home Will Motivate You to Not Go out Yet Stay Fit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video)

Chris Gayle’s Workout at Home (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Be it on the field or off the field, Chris Gayle never misses out to entertain his fans. With the major cricket series and tournaments coming to a halt amid the coronavirus outbreak, the swashbuckling West Indies’s opener can’t display his on-filed blitzes. However, the self-proclaimed Universe Boss has other ways to get the attention of the fans. Taking to the social-media website Twitter, Gayle shared a Tiktok video in which he can be seen working out at home in an uncanny outfit. With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading rapidly, people are asked to refrain from going out and Gayle’s latest Twitter post will certainly motivate you to do so. Coronavirus Scare: List of Sporting Events Suspended or Cancelled Due to COVID-19.

“#StayAtHomeChallenge Grinning face with smiling eyes #Attiitude,” read the caption of the snap shared by the talismanic opening batsman. In the video clip, Gayle can be seen wearing a spooky outfit as his face his covered with an unusual mask and his dress is also not something on a daily basis. Well, along with motivating people to stay at some, Gayle is also giving major goals to fashionistas all around the world. Meanwhile, let’s look at Gayle’s latest antics on social media.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 epidemic has put a pause on major cricketing events all around the world. From India vs South Africa ODI series to New Zealand’s Tour of Australia, many series have been called off or postponed. Even, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also shifted its dates owing to the disease and still, dark clouds are looming over the gala T20 tournament.