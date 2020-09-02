David Capel, former England cricketer, passed away on September 2, 2020 (Wednesday) at the age of 57 after suffering from a prolonged illness. Capel played for the national team in 15 Tests and 23 One-Day internationals from 1987 to 1990. But was mainly recognized for his time at England’s county cricket club Northamptonshire, where he was a captain and then later became a coach.

Northamptonshire, a club where David Capel spent 32 years, first as a player and then a coach, announced the news of his passing and stated that he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018. ‘Northamptonshire County Cricket Club is deeply saddened to announce the death of David Capel at the age of 57 following a long illness.’ The club said in an official statement.

It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we announce the death of former Northamptonshire and England great, David Capel at the age of 57. — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) September 2, 2020

David Capel played 270 first-class matches for Northants between 1981 and 1998 as well as 300 List A games. In 1999, he was appointed the club's director of excellence in the wake of his retirement, and later succeeded Kepler Wessels as head coach in 2006. In 1987 he became the first Northamptonshire-born cricketer to represent England at Test level since George Thompson 77 years earlier.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: ‘This is hugely shocking and sad news for the English Cricket family and particularly those connected with Northants CCC. David was one of the finest all-rounders of his era and spent an astonishing 33 years at Wantage Rd.’

‘I had the privilege of playing with David, a hugely competitive and determined cricketer who was never beaten – an attitude he took into his battle with his illness. A complex and private man on the surface, a kind and gentle one to those who knew him well. I will miss his friendship.’ He added.

On Test debut against Pakistan at Headingley in 1987, Capel came to the crease with England reeling at 30 for 5, with Imran Khan and Wasim Akram on a roll. He responded with a gutsy half-century and added a Test-best 98 against the same opponents in Karachi five months later.

