England’s white-ball tour of Sri Lanka is set to begin on 22 January 2026, with the first of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) at the R. Premadasa Stadium. This six-match tour, which also includes three T20 Internationals, serves as a crucial preparation period for both teams ahead of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next month. England Playing XI For 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka Announced: Veterans Jos Buttler, Joe Root Included.

England arrive in Sri Lanka looking to recalibrate after a difficult Ashes campaign in Australia. Harry Brook leads the side in both formats, overseeing a squad that features a blend of experienced stars like Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid alongside emerging talents such as Jacob Bethell. The return of opener Zak Crawley to the ODI setup after a long absence is a key talking point for the visitors.

Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka in the ODIs and Dasun Shanaka in the T20Is, will look to capitalise on familiar home conditions. The hosts have recalled Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva to the ODI squad to bolster the middle order, though they will be missing some of their senior pace bowlers for the opening leg of the tour.

Sri Lanka vs England 2026 Series Facts

Feature Details Series 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is Start Date Thursday, 22 January 2026 ODI Timings 2:30 pm IST (Toss at 2:00 pm) T20I Timings 7:00 pm IST (Toss at 6:30 pm) Live Telecast (India) Sony Sports Network Live Streaming (India) SonyLIV, FanCode England Captain Harry Brook Sri Lanka Captain Charith Asalanka (ODI) / Dasun Shanaka (T20I)

Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs England 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast in India

In India, the Sony Sports Network has confirmed it will provide the live telecast for the entire series. Following a long-standing partnership with both the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the network will air the matches across several of its dedicated sports channels. Commentary is expected to be available in multiple languages, including English and Hindi. SL vs ENG 2026: Sri Lanka Unveils 17-Member Squad for ODI Series Against England

For digital viewers, the primary destination for live streaming is SonyLIV. Additionally, the tour will be available on the FanCode app and website, offering fans various flexible viewing options, such as match-specific passes or a full tour pass for those without a traditional cable subscription.

