Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: England’s white-ball reset begins on 22 January, as they take on Sri Lanka in the first of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) at the R. Premadasa Stadium. You can find Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. This series marks a significant transition for the visitors following a challenging Ashes campaign, with Harry Brook leading a squad that blends experienced stars like Joe Root and Jos Buttler with emerging talent. For Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, the series offers a chance to maintain their formidable home record, having remained unbeaten in their last 13 ODI series on home soil. England Playing XI For 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka Announced: Veterans Jos Buttler, Joe Root Included.

This tour consists of three ODIs followed by three T20Is. For both nations, the 50-over format serves as a platform to refine their middle-order combinations. England’s selection of Jacob Bethell and the return of Zak Crawley to the ODI fold suggest a focus on aggressive, multi-format flexibility. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will rely on the consistency of Pathum Nissanka at the top of the order to set a platform for their power-hitters.

SL vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details

Fans can follow the live action through several global broadcast partners. In the UK, TNT Sports holds the exclusive rights for the tour, with digital streaming available via the discovery+ app.

In India, the series is being broadcast on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on FanCode and SonyLIV. Local fans in Sri Lanka can watch the match on Ten Cricket or the Sony Sports network channels, while free-to-air coverage is provided by SLRC (Channel Eye). SL vs ENG 2026: Sri Lanka Unveils 17-Member Squad for ODI Series Against England.

Match Fact

Feature Details Match Sri Lanka vs England, 1st ODI Date 22 January 2026 Time 2:30 PM IST Venue R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo UK Broadcaster TNT Sports / discovery+ India Broadcaster Sony Sports Network / FanCode Sri Lanka Broadcaster Channel Eye / Ten Cricket

Match Preview and Team News

England have already confirmed their playing XI for the opener, signaling a return to full-strength white-ball cricket. The visitors are looking to break a streak of four consecutive away ODI series losses. Captain Harry Brook, who expressed regret over a recent off-field incident in New Zealand, will be keen to lead by example as England aims to secure vital ranking points ahead of the 2027 World Cup qualification cycle.

Sri Lanka enters the series as favourites in local conditions. Their squad features a spin-heavy attack led by Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, designed to exploit the traditional Colombo surface. The match is also seen as critical preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which begins next month.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).