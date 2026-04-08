A crucial mistake by David Miller during the Delhi Capitals’ narrow defeat to the Gujarat Titans has triggered widespread reactions online, with fans jokingly labelling the South African a 'Dhurandhar For GT'. Miller, who joined Delhi in the 2026 auction after a highly successful stint with Gujarat, suffered a momentary lapse in concentration during the tense final overs of Wednesday’s run-chase. This brainfade ultimately derailed the Capitals' innings, handing GT their first victory of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Immediately following the incident, social media platforms were flooded with memes. Netizens humorously highlighted his long-standing ties to Gujarat, teasing that the veteran batter's uncharacteristic error was a favour to his former franchise to help them secure crucial tournament points. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard here.

Real GT Dhurandhar

'GT Loyalist'

Gujrat Titans loyalist David Miller pic.twitter.com/M1QNuo6F0N — The Brevis (@Ben10Brevis) April 8, 2026

'Best Love Story Ever'

David Miller and screwups - the best love story ever. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 8, 2026

Clutch-Choke in One

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