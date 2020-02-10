David Warner Gets Emotional During Acceptance Speech at Australia Cricket Awards 2020 (Watch Video)

David Warner (Photo Credits: Twitter/ @cricketcomau)

David Warner was selected as the Australian Cricketer of the Year 2019 on Monday during the Australia Cricket Awards 2020 and received the Allan Border Medal. The 33-year-old could not hide his emotions while receiving the honours, breaking down in tears in the middle of his speech as he reflected back on the Sandpaper Gate incident in March 2018 which saw him and Steve Smith get a 12-month-ban from cricket. Ellyse Perry bagged her third Belinda Clarke Medal while Marnus Labuschagne secured the Male Test Player of the Year award at the event. Australia Cricket Awards 2020 Winners List: David Warner Win Allan Border Medal, Ellyse Perry Bags Belinda Clark Award.

‘I know I've let you guys down in the past. It's just been remarkable to come back. With the World Cup, to not go the whole way was disappointing. The Ashes, retaining that was fantastic - I obviously didn't turn up and I apologise for that - but I really had the hunger and determination to come back and do the best for our team.’ Warner said during his speech. The left-handed batsmen also added about how returning back to cricket brought a smile on his face. ‘To come back and have a summer like that and just contribute, it really put a smile on my face - and I hope it did for you guys as well.’ David Warner Reflects on 12-Month Ban, Says ‘I Know I Have Let You Guys Down in the Past’.

The cricketer also opened up about how challenging it was for him when he couldn’t play. ‘Getting cricket taken away from you - something I’ve always dreamt of - it really, really hurt’. The Australian opener also thanked his wife Candice for all that she has for him and for bringing out the best in him. ‘You’re absolutely amazing. I don’t know what can ever break you. You’re absolutely fantastic. You’re an inspiration, not just to me but to the girls.’ Said the 33-year-old.

Speaking of the award ceremony, Aaron Finch was named as the Men’s One-Day International Player of the Year while Alyssa Healy claimed the honours of Women’s ODI Player of the year. West Australian veteran Shaun Marsh took home the Men’s Domestic Player of the Year honour and Corrine Hall was named Community Champion for her work as an Ambassador of the Kindness Factory.