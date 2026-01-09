Fact Check: Did Ellyse Perry Propose To Babar Azam During BBL 2025-26? Here's the Truth

One of the main highlights of the Big Bash League 2025-26 has been the presence of Pakistan's former captain Babar Azam, who is playing his maiden BBL edition. Sydney Sixers picked up Azam in the pre-BBL player draft, which saw the franchise build the season around the Pakistan batter to attract audiences in the stadium. Babar Azam's Big Bash League Poor Form Continues, Pakistan Batter Scores 14 Runs During Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

So far, Azam has managed to hit two half-centuries, amassing 189 runs in 8 appearences which is well-below his standards in T20 cricket. However, it is not the on-field performances that have caught people's attention, but the viral images on social media around Azam's maiden BBL season. The internet went into a frenzy when a viral photo, in which Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry could be seen proposing to Azam. Interestingly, Perry also plays for the Sixers in WBPL, which made fans believe the context even more. Fans eager to know if the incident actually happened will get more information below. Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive WWE Championship Belt From Roman Reigns, Big Show and John Cena During BBL 2025-26? Here's the Truth

Fake Picture Of Proposal

Ellyse Perry proposing to Babar Azam on live TV crowd stunned, timelines shaken, fans in tears. Cricket really said: no boundaries, only plot twists 🏏 pic.twitter.com/styPmvNgWY — Ankit Malik (@ankitmalik22) January 8, 2026

AI-Generated Image Of Ellyse Perry and Babar Azam

Ellyse Perry proposes to Babar Azam in BBL 😢😭 💔 What the hell ?? pic.twitter.com/IV3atH5CSi — Sharadh Shama Sharma ( Professor ) (@PyaraBetaa) January 8, 2026

User Falls For Fake AI Image

Ellyse Perry proposes to Babar Azam in BBL 😁😁😁😁😁😁….. pic.twitter.com/F0Vsf44LyJ — 🐅ராச.துரை ஆனந்தன் 🐅 (@thuosi) January 8, 2026

Did Ellyse Perry Propose To Babar Azam During BBL 2025-26?

No. The viral photo claiming that Ellyse Perry has proposed to Babar Azam is completely fake, where the image has been AI generated. Perry is current in New Zealand and particiating in Women's Super Smash 2025-26, while Azam is featuring in BBL 2025-26 in Australia.

Fact check

Claim : Ellyse Perry Proposed To Babar Azam in BBL 2025-26 Conclusion : No, Perry did not propose to Babar, the image circulation on social media is AI generated. Full of Trash Clean

