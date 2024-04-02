Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be going head-to-head for match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. DC have just won their first match in the IPL 2024 season and that too against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Both the batting and bowling lineups of the team are finding some form and performing up to the mark against the defending champions. DC's captain Rishabh Pant came up with a blistering half-century after 465 days. Along with Pant, David Warner also scored a half-century and Prithvi Shaw played an important innings of 43 runs. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: RR Move to Top Spot After Six-Wicket Victory Over MI, KKR in Second Position.

DC's bowling unit performed very well as they restricted CSK from reaching the target. Khaleel Ahmed bowled beautifully and even delivered a maiden over which is rare to see in this game format. Anrich Nortje's struggles continue but surely will be looking to make a comeback against KKR. Other bowlers in the team played their part well and had a crucial hand in winning the first match for DC in IPL 2024. Purple Cap in IPL 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal Moves to Second Spot After Three-Wicket Haul Against Mumbai Indians, Mustafizur Rahman Remains at Top.

KKR on the other hand are looking in top form as their batters are doing really well and the bowling lineup is catching up too. The opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine is delivering as expected. As the opening batsmen lay the base the rest of the batting lineup feels confident going ahead in the match. Mitchell Starc struggled in the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but Andre Russel and Harshit Rana always find a way to get a wicket or two.

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other for a total of 32 times in which DC has won 15 matches and KKR has just one more with 16 wins. One match ended up with no result as well.

DC vs KKR Match Number 16 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

David Warner Phil Salt Rishabh Pant Venkatesh Iyer Khaleel Ahmed Andre Russell

DC vs KKR Match Number 16 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the star batters David Warner and Phil Salt and also how the KKR batting lineup plays out against Khaleel Ahmed.

DC vs KKR Match Number 16 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match Number 16 will be played at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

DC vs KKR Match Number 16 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the DC vs KKR match 16 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match 16 free live streaming in India.

DC vs KKR Match Number 16 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (C) (Wk), Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (Wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2024 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).