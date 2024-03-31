The IPL 2024 has already seen some exciting matches and some breathtaking cricketing actions. To elevate the experience of the fans, Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in the next of the IPL 2024 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Chennai Super Kings had a solid start to their title defence, with two win in two games for them, both coming with dominance. On the other hand, DC had a poor start as they lost both their first two games and are struggling to settle their combinations ahead of the big match. This will be the first home game of DC, which they will play at Visakhapatnam. Most Dismissals by Wicket-keepers in IPL History: MS Dhoni and Other Keepers With Highest Dismissals in Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals gained an upper hand in their second game of the IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals, but they failed to close it down. RR escaped riding on the strong performance from Riyan Parag as DC's ace pacer Anrich Nortje conceded 25 in the final over. DC started with the bat strongly but faded out in the middle overs with Rishabh Pant, Ricky Bhui and Abishek Porel failing to make any impact. Sumit Kumar remained unused both in batting and bowling and this should be concerning enough for DC. They might be looking at a few changes to shake the batting up including the involvement of the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Kumar Kushagra and Swastik Chikara in the playing XI. ‘We Need To Improve by 10 Percent’, Says Punjab Kings Skipper Shikhar Dhawan Following Loss Against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, have cruised to their first two victories. They were spot on with their batting role clarity with Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube, all coming out with guns blazing. Sameer Rizvi also impressed in his first outing, showing his fearless attitude. CSK moved a bit away from their strategy of going spin heavy and kept more seamers in their ranks in the last game with Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana both playing. They are likely to go ahead with the same combinations and will pose a big challenge against underconfident DC>