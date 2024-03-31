In whatever format of the game, the wicketkeeper plays an important role. A single mistake by a wicketkeeper in a worldwide T20 tournament, like as the Indian Premier League (IPL), can ruin a team's prospects at vital phases of a game. On the other hand, a wicketkeeper's superb watchful guard might assist his team dominate the opposition.As a result, the role requires not just being careful and sharp behind the stumps, but also demonstrating outstanding reaction action to turn a minor opportunity into a dismissal out of nowhere. Let's have a look at five wicketkeepers who have affected most dismissals in the IPL. Highest Team Totals in IPL History: SRH's 277 in Indian Premier League 2024 and Other Top Totals.

MS Dhoni

The former Indian captain MS Dhoni has proven his mettle as a wicketkeeper during his long career. He has had the most dismissals (183) in the IPL thus far. 141 of these are catches, with the remaining 42 stumpings. Dhoni has played as a specialist wicketkeeper in every IPL season since its inception in 2008. He was a key player in CSK's success over the years, both as captain and keeper.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is one of the most experienced players in the cash-rich game. He has recorded 169 dismissals, 133 catches, and 36 stumpings. He has the record for the second-most catches behind the wicket in tournament history. Karthik stepped down as KKR captain in mid-season last year and had returned to his former side, RCB, for the IPL 2022.

Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha is regarded as one of the top wicketkeepers in international cricket today. He has also demonstrated his glove talents in the Indian Premier League. He has made 110 dismissals in the lucrative league, including 84 catches and 26 stumpings. He batted brilliantly for SRH at the top of the order in the 2020 season.

Robin Uthappa

Though Robin Uthappa has not consistently kept wickets for his IPL clubs, he boasts remarkable statistics with the gloves. He has 90 dismissals in league history, with 58 catches and 32 stumpings. He announced his retirement after featuring in the 2022 edition of the IPL.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant returned to cricket in the IPL 2024 after a lengthy injury layoff caused by a horrible vehicle crash in December 2022. He has demonstrated his glove talents in the Indian Premier League history with 82 dismissals, 63 catches and 19 stumpings