Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was all set to resume after the break caused by India-Pakistan cross-border tensions with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. But the match was washed out due to rain and the IPL 2025 really commenced with the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match. In match number 60 of IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals will host Gujarat Titans at their home in Arun Jaitley Stadium of Delhi on May 18. You can check the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 scorecard here. Delhi Capitals were part of the game that was abandoned mid-way due to drone threat. Both teams have players not available after the break and they have announced replacement players who will take up the job for them. It will be a crucial encounter in terms of play-off chances of both teams. IPL 2025: National Anthem Played In Respect of Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor Ahead of RR vs PBKS Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard

Delhi Capitals have star fast bowler Mitchell Starc unavailable following the break along with Jake Fraser-McGurk. They have opted to sign Sediqullah Atal as a replacement of Harry Brook and Mustafizur Rahman in place of McGurk. After initial uncertainty, Faf du Plessis has returned as well and as a result, DC now have four overseas players they can field without hurting their combination. T Natarajan looked good in the last match against PBKS, which was abandoned. DC have lost a bit of momentum in the last few games and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile have faced a massive loss because if they qualify for the play-offs, they will miss the services of Jos Buttler, who was a key piece in their top three. GT's top three have scored the bulk of the runs so far and Buttler came in at crucial times helping GT out of tricky situations and finish strongly. He will be available for the match against DC while Kusal Mendis will fill in as his replacement. GT secured a key victory against Mumbai Indians in the last match which ended up being a rain-interrupted encounter. They will want to nail their play-off chances and also have a chance at the top two by winning this game. IPL 2025 Playoffs: List Of Teams Out Of Indian Premier League Season 18 Second Round.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sediqullah Atal, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Ishant Sharma.