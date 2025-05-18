The Indian Premier league (IPL) has finally resumed after the break due to India and Pakistan cross-border tensions. The Indian Armed Forces played a big role in maintenance of security of the nation. The IPL 2025 was supposed to resume with RCB vs KKR match in Bengaluru but as it was washed out, RR vs PBKS match at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur was the match with which IPL 2025 re-commenced. Ahead of the RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, the cricketers from both side stood together as the national anthem was played as a mark of respect to the Indian Armed Forces. Shreyas Iyer Lauds Indian Armed Forces for Successful Operation Sindoor During Toss Ahead of RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

National Anthem Played In Respect of Indian Armed Forces

