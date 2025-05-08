The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is reaching its business end, which will conclude on May 25, thus finishing an entertaining 18th edition of the cash-rich league. IPL 2025 has been quite an eye-opener for many, where several franchises with rich history have faltered, while teams that have been away from the limelight are finding themselves in the thick of things. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Chennai Super Kings Scalp Two Points, Gujarat Titans Retain Top Spot.

Gujarat Titans are leading the IPL 2025 points table, followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians, who will qualify for the playoffs if the league stage ends today. Teams like Delhi Capitals have a realistic chance, while Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are more or less out of the race for the final four. However, some teams have already been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race, which includes franchises that have won the Indian Premier League title at least once.

List of IPL Teams Eliminated from 2025 Playoffs Race

The first time to get knocked out of the playoffs race was five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, who, with only two wins before last evening's victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in IPL 2025, had four points from 11 matches. IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Reflects on CSK’s Campaign After Dramatic Two-Wicket Win Over KKR.

In a campaign that suffered due to Sanju Samson's absence, Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural winners, became the second team to bow out with three wins from 12 matches. The third franchise to face elimination from the IPL 2025 competition were last year's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to rekindle their stellar form this season, and despite playing a match less than the other two sides have managed six points.

Teams Matches Win Loss Points Chennai Super Kings 12 3 9 6 Rajasthan Royals 12 3 9 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 3 9 7

(Updated after KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match )

Both defending champions KKR and LSG are on the brink of elimination, which could see teams like DC, MI, and PBKS fight for the elusive third and fourth places in the league table to move into the second round of IPL 2025.

