Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against each other in IPL 2021 Qualifier 2. The DC vs KKR clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 13, 2021 (Wednesday). Both sides will be hoping to book their place in the IPL 2021 finals. Meanwhile, fans searching for KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. RCB vs KKR Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021, Eliminator: Kolkata Knight Riders Script Thrilling Win, To Face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

Both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have hopes of winning the IPL 2021 crown and will be aiming to book a place in the finals against Chennai Super Kings. DC lost to the three-time champions in the first playoff match and will hope to make it to the summit clash in search of their first title. Meanwhile, KKR defeated RCB in the eliminator and enter the game in great form as they continue their bid for a first IPL title since 2014.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Rishabh Pant (DC) can be your keeper.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Shimron Hetmyer (DC), Nitish Rana (KKR) can be the batters.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Shakib Al Hasan (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR) can be the all-rounders.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada (DC), Anrich Nortje (DC), Lockier Ferguson (KKR), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) can be the bowlers.

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) can be named as the captain of your KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team while Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) can be selected as the vice-captain.

