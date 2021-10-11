Kolkata Knight Riders would aim to continue their resurgence in the IPL this year when they take on a confident Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit in the Eliminator. Unlike Qualifier where the loser would get a second chance to have a shot at the final, this match is a do-or-die game. The winner progresses to Qualifier 2 whereas for the loser, it is curtains for them in this year's IPL. Both sides have played some really competitive matches of late and it is always interesting to watch whenever they play against each other. KKR have been in good form, defeating Rajasthan Royals in a dominant fashion in their last match while RCB returned to winning ways holding the hands of their new batting hero--KS Bharat, who slammed a last-ball six to win them their match against Delhi Capitals. RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming, IPL 2021 Eliminator: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online

This match has a lot at stake and apart from staying in the tournament, RCB skipper Virat Kohli would be particularly giving his best like he always does as it might just turn out to be his last match as skipper of the franchise after he had made the decision earlier this season. In his last few matches as RCB skipper, Kohli would want to end on a high with a maiden IPL title and it would be tough to outplay KKR who are in such good form. Eoin Morgan's side had beaten Bangalore earlier this season convincingly but it would not be easy this time as the latter have evolved and grown into a much dominant side. We are in for an exciting contest folks!

IPL 2021 Live Score

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat

